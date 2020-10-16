Best Vodafone iPhone 12 Plans

iPhone 12 Credit: Apple

Vodafone are vying for your hard-earned dollars is nothing new but pairing up one of their unlimited data plans with the new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max plans has the makings of a killer combination.



The Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available in Australia from October 23rd through local telcos at a variety of price-points. How do Vodafone's iPhone plans compare to Telstra's? Click here.

While this year's new iPhones are still expensive, there are plenty of consumers out there who are gonna find it a little to pay for their upgrade by bundling it in with a post-paid mobile plan through Vodafone. Scrolls below for a breakdown of how much you'll be able to get the device for through Vodafone.



Vodafone iPhone 12 plans

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 (64GB) plans

36-month Vodafone iPhone 12 (64GB) plans

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 (128GB) plans

36-month Vodafone iPhone 12 (128GB) plans

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 (256GB) plans

36-month Vodafone iPhone 12 (256GB) plans

What about the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini?

Since these two are launching a little later than the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, Vodafone aren't t yet taking preorders for either device at this stage.

In Australia, prices for the iPhone 12 Pro Max start at AU$1849. The device comes in three sizes - 128GB, 256GB and 512GB - and will go on pre-order alongside the iPhone 12 Mini on November 7th ahead of a November 13th launch. The iPhone 12 Mini starts at AU$1199 and the device is available in three sizes: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

How much does the iPhone 12 usually cost?

In Australia, the iPhone 12 starts at a recommended retail price of AU$1349 for the 64GB model. If you want more storage, you're looking at paying AU$1429 for the 128GB version of the iPhone 12 or AU$1599 for the 256GB one. For more information on the iPhone 12, click here.

If you're looking to postpaid, telcos usually take the cost of the device and divide it by either 24 or 36 months. In the case of the cheapest iPhone 12, you're looking at something between AU$35/month and AU$50/month plus the cost of the plan itself - which can vary based on the amount of data and extras you bundle in with it.

For instance, the price of getting an iPhone 12 on a postpaid plan through Telstra will start at $92/month for a 36-month contract or $111/month for a 24-month contract. We arrived at this number by simply taking the RRP of the iPhone 12 ($1349), dividing it by the number of months and then adding on the price of Telstra's cheapest phone plan ($55).

What about the iPhone 12 Pro? How much does it cost in Australia?

The iPhone 12 Pro sits above the regular iPhone 12 when it comes to pricing. It starts at a recommended retail price of AU$1699 for the 64GB model. You're looking at paying AU$1869 for the 256GB version of the iPhone 12 Pro or AU$2219 for the 512GB version if you want more storage space. For more information on the iPhone 12 Pro, click here.

Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro plans

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) plans

36-month Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) plans

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro (256GB) plans

36-month Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro (256GB) plans

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro (512GB) plans

36-month Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro (512GB) plans