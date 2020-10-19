Vodafone say goodbye to the iPhone 11 Pro Max with a sneaky discount

Credit: Apple

If the many bells and whistles of the newly announced iPhone 12 don't sway you, you might be interested in Vodafone's latest promotion for the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The short version here is that the telco are trying to clear out old stock by knocking $252 off the outright price for the device. Rather than the usual RRP of AU$1899, the iPhone 11 Pro can now be had for AU$1647 when you sign up on a 36-month plan.

Combined with Vodafone's cheapest 30GB Lite plan, you're looking at around AU$80/month in all up (AU$35/month for the plan itself and AU$45/month in device repayments).



In our review of the iPhone 11 Pro, we said that "The iPhone 11 Pro finally brings the iPhone in line with the highest end Android phones out there by delivering excellent battery life and a superlative triple camera set up. Paired with the manageable and beautifully premium 5.8in OLED display, this is the best iPhone you can buy – even if most of the features are available on the regular iPhone 11.

Since the iPhone 12 Pro Max was just announced and has already been phased out by Apple's own online store, don't expect the iPhone 11 Pro Max to stick around for much longer but, if you're looking to be thrifty, be sure to make use of this promotion while it lasts.

This offer expires on November 12th.





