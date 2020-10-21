Will it stick? We tested Apple’s new MagSafe charger on everything but the iPhone 12

Credit: Michael Simon/IDG

We ordered new iPhone 12s last Friday and we still have to wait until they arrive, but the MagSafe Charger arrived early. So while we wait for our phones to arrive, we decided to test it out on, well, anything we could find.

The results were a little surprising. While the handheld puck will charge most things that are enabled with Qi charging, we could only get a max of 5W speeds no matter which power adapter we connected to the MagSafe, including Apple's new 20W charger. And some devices that we thought it could charge—like the Apple Watch, for example—wouldn’t.

The MagSafe Charger was actually able to stick to some Android phones, including the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Pixel 5. There must be something magnetic inside those phones. The connection wasn’t anywhere near as sturdy or clicky as Apple promises the one with the iPhone 12 will be—in fact, the charger slowly slid down the devices when held at an angle—but for the most part, it worked.

It stuck a little to the iPhone 11 but didn’t stick at all to the iPhone SE. Here’s everything that’s we’ve tested with the MagSafe Changer so far.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

The MagSafe Charger stuck well enough to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra that we had a hard time shaking it loose.

Stick: Yes

Charge: Yes

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Like the Note 20 Ultra, the MagSafe Charger stuck well to the glass back of the S10+.

Stick: Yes

Charge: Yes

Google Pixel 4 XL

The MagSafe Charger plays very nicely with Google’s phone with the sturdiest connection of all the devices here, including the iPhone 11.

Stick: Yes

Charge: Yes

Google Pixel 5

The MagSafe Charger stuck surprisingly well to the aluminum Pixel 5, though not as well as the Pixel 4 XL.

Stick: Yes

Charge: No

Michael Simon/IDG The MagSafe charger sticks surprisingly well to the new Google Pixel 5.

LG Velvet

It’s not as tight as the Pixel 5, but the MagSafe Charger stuck well enough to the LG Velvet.

Stick: Yes

Charge: Yes

iPhone SE

MagSafe is clearly an iPhone 12 feature and Apple didn’t sneak any hidden magnets into the SE.

Stick: No

Charge: Yes

iPhone 11

We're not really sure why, but the MagSafe Charger will stick to the iPhone 11, but not well enough where we’d recommend buying it.

Stick: No

Charge: Yes

Apple Watch Series 6

We thought the MagSafe Charger would at least stick to the back of the Apple Watch like the smaller puck charger but no dice.

Stick: No

Charge: No

AirPods Pro

While the MagSafe Charger didn’t stick to the all-plastic AirPods Pro case, it did charge it when positioned correctly.

Stick: No

Charge: Yes

Michael Simon/IDG The MagSafe charger stuck relatively well to all of the Samsung phones we tried.

Galaxy Watch 3

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch supports Qi charging, but the MagSafe Charger couldn’t make the proper contact.

Stick: No

Charge: No

iPad Pro

We knew the iPad Pro wouldn’t charge with the MagSafe Charger, but it also didn’t stick as well as we thought it would. It’s likely because of the shape of the charger versus the location of the magnets inside the iPad’s case.

Stick: No

Charge: No

Michael Simon/IDG The MagSafe charger would be able to charge your refrigerator, albeit very slowly.

Samsung refrigerator

If Samsung or Apple ever makes a stainless steel refrigerator that supports wireless charging, the MagSafe puck will stick nicely to it.

Stick: Yes

Charge: No