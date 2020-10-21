Apple releases iOS 14.1 with support for iPhone 12, 10-bit HDR, and bug fixes

Just before everyone takes delivery of their new iPhone 12, Apple releases a quick iOS update.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Apple

Apple has release iOS 14.1, a sort of intermediary release between the big iOS 14 release a month ago, and the iOS 14.2 release currently in beta testing. This iOS version didn’t go through the normal public beta testing process, but it also doesn’t really add a lot of important new features for those who don’t have an iPhone 12.

The one significant new feature is 10-bit HDR playback and editing. Those with an iPhone 8 or later can play and edit 10-bit HDR videos in the Photos app (recording 10-bit HDR videos is only possible on iPhone 12). Beyond that, this release is full of bug fixes.

It’s likely that iOS 14.1 is what comes preinstalled on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, so if you’re upgrading, update your old iPhone to this version first. If anything goes wrong, you’ll be glad your devices are have the same OS version.

Release notes

The full release notes for iOS 14.1 are as follows:

  • Adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and edit in Photos for iPhone 8 and later
  • Addresses an issue where some widgets, folders, and icons were showing up in reduced size on the Home Screen
  • Addresses an issue where dragging widgets on the Home Screen could remove apps from folders
  • Fixes an issue where some emails in Mail were sent from an incorrect alias
  • Fixes an issue that could prevent incoming calls from displaying region information
  • Fixes an issue on some devices where selecting zoomed display mode and an alphanumeric passcode could result in the Lock Screen emergency call button overlapping with the text input box
  • Addresses an issue where some users were occasionally unable to download or add songs to their library while viewing an album or playlist
  • Fixes an issue that could prevent zeroes from appearing in Calculator
  • Resolves an issue where streaming video resolution could temporarily be reduced at the start of playback
  • Fixes an issue that prevented setting up a family member’s Apple Watch for some users
  • Resolves an issue where the Apple Watch case material was displayed incorrectly in the Apple Watch app
  • Addresses an issue in the Files app that could cause some MDM-managed cloud service providers to incorrectly display content as unavailable
  • Improves compatibility with Ubiquiti wireless access points

How to update your iPhone to iOS 14.1

To update your iPhone to iOS 14.1, follow these steps:

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Tap General.
  3. Tap Software Update. If an update is available, you’ll see it listed here with an option to install.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags iOS 14

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Jason Cross

Jason Cross

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?