Adobe reveals major updates across Creative Cloud

Adobe Photoshop sees the introduction of Neural Filters Credit: Abobe

A raft of exciting changes to Creative Cloud applications including Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere Pro and Illustrator have been announced at the Adobe MAX online global conference.

The software developer unveiled significant innovations such as Neural Filters in Photoshop, and underscored its commitment to accelerating the development of mobile and multi-surface apps, with the official launch of Adobe Illustrator on the iPad and Adobe Fresco on the iPhone.

Adobe also previewed a prototype of a digital content attribution tool that will debut within Photoshop and Behance as part of its Content Authenticity Initiative.

The company introduced hundreds of cutting-edge features including:

Photoshop – Sensei-powered Sky Replacement, two new Refine Edge selections and the Neural Filters. These features offer new ways to reduce complex workflows while also giving access to a growing library of artistic filters.

Illustrator and Illustrator on the iPad – The 1.0 release of Illustrator on the iPad brings users the core toolkit and more, with 18,000 fonts and new features like radial, grid and mirror repeat. And on the desktop, the new Recolor Artwork feature lets users change entire colour themes with just one click.

Fresco on the iPhone – Offers users the same functionality as on the iPad and on Windows touch devices. Powered by Cloud Documents, all Fresco projects are instantly available on all supported devices across desktop, mobile and tablet.

Lightroom – Advanced Color Grading across the Lightroom ecosystem, the ability to save versions as you edit images and enhanced performance in Lightroom Classic.

Premiere Pro – Major performance improvements, alongside a preview of Sensei-powered Speech to Text, which automates speech transcription from video content and also generates captions and subtitles.

After Effects – -powered Roto Brush 2 that selects and tracks an object, frame by frame, isolating the subject automatically with even the most challenging footage. Additionally, a new 3D Design Space in After Effects offers new 3D Gizmos, improved camera tools and more, to navigate and design in 3D better and faster.

XD – The new 3D Transforms feature allows UI/UX designers to bring depth and perspective to their user experience designs and to explore UI/UX design for AR experiences.

Adobe Aero – A public beta for Aero on the desktop enables anybody to create immersive and interactive AR experiences.

Adobe is also delivering a number of products, services and resources—many completely free—so users can learn new skills and stay competitive. This makes Creative Cloud a 24/7 creativity hub, with a built-in community to help anybody elevate their skills. New features and learning opportunities include:

New and enhanced in-app learning experiences within Photoshop, Illustrator on the iPad and Animate.

Expansion of in-app livestreaming—which debuted in Fresco earlier this year—to Photoshop on the iPad and Illustrator on the iPad, making it possible for even more people to “go live” to their fans and learn from other creators.

Enhancements to Lightroom’s Learn and Discover, including the ability to follow others, discover and share presets and create a personalised feed for photographers to discover curated community content.

Wide-ranging tutorials, creative challenges and non-stop Adobe Live learning experiences available for free via Creative Cloud Discover.

All Creative Cloud subscribers – including those on such plans as individual, student, team, educational institution, government agency and enterprise – can download the updates to Creative Cloud desktop software immediately. Additionally, mobile apps start rolling out globally today and can be downloaded in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Illustrator on the iPad is available to all Creative Cloud members who are subscribed to Illustrator. It can also be purchased as a single app for $9.99 per month. Additional plan information is available here.

Fresco on the iPhone is free for anyone to use. Fresco offers premium features for professionals available in a bundle with Fresco on the iPad and Photoshop on the iPad for AUD $14.29 per month, or included with most Creative Cloud plans. Additional plan information is available here.

Aero on the desktop is available via a free public beta, which customers can sign up for here.

Adobe also shared an update on the Content Authenticity Initiative, a program focused on combating deceptive content manipulation online.

In August, the company published a technical whitepaper on the topic in collaboration with industry, academic and NGO co-authors, and today it takes a step forward by showing how the tool will work within Photoshop and Behance.

Adobe previewed a prototype of the attribution functionality, which will be available to a group of beta users in Photoshop in the coming weeks, and rolled out to other Creative Cloud apps in 2021.

Through the Content Authenticity Initiative, Adobe says it is spearheading the development of a holistic solution that helps creators get credit for their work and slows the spread of misinformation by ensuring consumers understand what changes were made to the content they are viewing.

Launched at MAX 2019, Adobe is leading the initiative in collaboration with The New York Times Company, Twitter, Inc., Microsoft, BBC, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Truepic, WITNESS, CBC and many others.

Adobe says MAX 2020 is rooted in Adobe’s mission to enable creativity for all and, as such, is offered as a free around-the-world event with 56 hours of live content.

“In a year defined by so many challenges, we’re proud to bring our community together to underscore the resilience of creativity and share our vision for empowering creativity for all,” Adobe chief product officer and executive vice president, Creative Cloud, Scott Belsky, said. “Visualising ideas, sharing stories and expressing whatever’s in the mind’s eye are more important now than ever. We’re excited to introduce creative apps and services built to fuel continued growth for creative professionals, while also outfitting novices who want simple tools that bring their ideas to life.”

Adobe MAX features a roster of luminaries taking the virtual stage over the event. The keynote session will be hosted by Conan O’Brien, and celebrity speakers and presenters featured throughout the conference include Zendaya, Ava DuVernay, Shepard Fairey, Gwyneth Paltrow, Awkwafina, Taika Waititi, Stanley Tucci, Tyler, the Creator, Common, Ai Weiwei, Wes Anderson and Roxane Gay, among others.