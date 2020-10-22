First iPhone 12 teardown tibits: Smaller batter, thinner display, new logic board

Everything's smaller, including the battery

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Hic Tech

The iPhone 12 is still a couple of days away from reaching the eager hands of the general public, but lucky YouTuber Hic Tech got his hands on an early model. So he took the whole thing apart. As spotted by 9to5Mac, the short teardown is much lighter on the details that the in-depth analysis we typically get from iFixit, but it still reveals a few interesting tidbits about the new phone.

The battery is extremely small: If you thought the iPhone 11’s 3011mAh battery was small, wait till you see the iPhone 12’s battery. According to the video, it’s just 2815mAh, way smaller than the 4,000mAh battery inside the Galaxy S20 and other Android phones. Early benchmarks suggest that battery life is roughly the same as the iPhone 11 (and a couple of hours less when using 5G), but it’s still disappointing.

The display is a lot thinner: This won’t come as a surprise, but the Super Retina XDR display is quite a bit thinner than the Liquid Retina HD display on the iPhone 11. That helped Apple shave nearly a millimeter of thickness on the iPhone 12.

The Taptic Engine is a lot smaller: Also helping keep down the girth of the iPhone 12 is the new Taptic Engine, which is significantly smaller than the one in the iPhone 11.

The logic board is completely redesigned: While the iPhone 11’s logic board was a standard rectangle, the one on the iPhone 12 is built like an “L,” with several of the parts shuffled around. It’s unclear from the video why the board is built this way, but presumably, it’s for heat, space, and efficiency.

The camera module is roughly the same size: The iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 have very similar cameras and nearly identical bumps, so the camera hardware is very similar as well. In the video, it appears as though the 12’s module is slightly smaller, but for the most part they seem very similar.

MagSafe is built directly onto the rear case: Apple added a new magnetic ring to the iPhone 12 and a dedicated NFC coil, but it didn’t add any bulk to the case to do it. The MagSafe ring is built onto the rear case to make the connection as seamless as possible.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags iPhone 12

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?