Something for everybody in Acer’s new models

Acer has launched a wealth of new notebooks and PCs, its first Chromebooks, and expanded its range of gaming monitors.



The products were released at the Next@Acer 2020 event which was focused around how technology is changing the way users interact within different spaces – and stay connected with what's most important – in a changing world.

Acer enters the Chromebook market

Acer’s first Chromebooks, the Chromebook Spin 513 and Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513, pair ultraportable design with fast and efficient performance, long battery life and optional 4G LTE cellular connectivity powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c compute platform.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is powered by the Snapdragon7c compute platform with an 8 nm octa-core Qualcomm Kryo 468 CPU, which provides enhanced multitasking and responsiveness. Integrated Qualcomm Adreno 618 graphics performance lets users enjoy online games and streamed video.

Acer claims the new Chromebook provides up to 14 hours of battery life.

The Chromebook Spin 513 has a durable aluminium top cover as well as a Corning Gorilla Glass display and touchpad. Narrow bezels allow for a 78 per cent screen-to-body ratio that keeps the focus on the notebook’s 13.3-inch full HD IPS touchscreen display.

The sleek Acer Chromebook Spin 513 weighs less than 1.2kg light and is 15.55 mm thin.

A pair of 360-degree hinges empower users with four usage modes: clamshell mode for traditional keyboard input, tablet, display and tent modes for presenting or when space-constrained.

The device has 802.11ac Wi-Fi with 2x2 MIMO technology and optional 4G LTE keep users connected whether at home, in the office or on the go. It has two full-function USB Type-C ports that support USB 3.2 Gen 1 (up to 5 Gbps), DisplayPort over USB-C, and USB charging. The Chromebook also includes a USB 3.2 Type-A port, and peripherals can be connected via Bluetooth® 5.0.

The Spin 513 comes with up to 8 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM and up to 128 GB of storage.

Loaded with Chrome OS, the compact Acer Chromebox CXI4 is aimed at school labs and classrooms, families and small businesses. It provides access to information and assistance in customer-facing areas, and can even be used to power kiosks or for digital signage.

The new Chromebox can also be purchased with the Chrome Enterprise Upgrade.

It is powered by up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, the Chromebox CXI4 comes with all the ports needed to connect to multiple displays, peripherals and more. It has up to five USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports on top of a USB 3.2 Type-C and two HDMI ports. The device also has Intel Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and an RJ45 port for a fast Internet connection, whether wired and wireless.

Mounting and securing the Chromebox CXI4 is easy: attach it to the back of a monitor via the optional VESA mounting kit, or place it freestanding and anchored with a Kensington lock.

The new Acer Chromebook Spin 513, Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513, Chromebox CXI4 and Chromebox Enterprise CXI4 support apps via Google Play.

All Chromebook are pending Australian availabilities and pricing.

New TravelMates for business

Three new models have been unveiled in the Acer TravelMate series of commercial notebooks for enterprise and business users.

They are: the TravelMate Spin P4, a convertible notebook with a touch screen; the TravelMate P4, a powerful and portable notebook for those who prefer traditional clamshell models; and the TravelMate P2, a durable notebook with enough ports and battery life to handle anything that comes up in a day’s work.

Featuring 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Iris® Xe graphics or up to discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX350 GPUs and up to 32GB DDR4 RAM, 4 lane PCIe SSDs, and 1TB M.2 SSD storage, the TravelMate notebooks deliver plenty of power.

Acer claims users can also expect to get a full day of work out of each device. The Acer TravelMate Spin P4 and TravelMate P4 notebooks’ batteries last up to 15 hours, according to the company, while the while the TravelMate P2 gets up to 13 hours3 of battery life.

The Spin P4 notebooks come with a scratch-resistant 14-inch Full HD Corning Gorilla Glass touch display and can be rotated 360 degrees into laptop, stand, tent, or tablet modes. A Precision Touchpad provides intuitive gesture control, while its dockable Acer Active stylus and Windows Ink allow for convenient drawing and note taking.

Both have been built to comply with MIL-STD-810G standards and include a number of life-proof features such as a spill-resistant keyboard and shock-absorbent corners.

The P4s can be fast charged to up to 80 per cent in just an hour.

The TravelMate Spin P4 is just 1.53 kg, the TravelMate P4 weighs in at 1.45 kg, and both are under 18mm thin. The TravelMate P2 with a textured top cover weighs as little as 1.625 kg and is 20mm thin.

The three new TravelMate models will be available in Australia in Q1 2021.

Concept line gets new PC and two notebooks

Acer has updated its ConceptD PC line-up of PCs designed for professional and enthusiast creators.

The new ConceptD 300 is a powerful mid-tower desktop designed for BIM and CAD projects and intensive 3D modelling, rendering and animation. In addition, the ConceptD 7 and ConceptD 7 Pro notebooks now feature 10th Gen Intel Core Processors and Acer’s new Vortex Flow cooling technology.

Acer’s ConceptD PCs feature extremely colour-accurate displays and silent processing. They are optimised for graphic designers, filmmakers, engineers, architects, developers, and other creators.



The newest addition to the ConceptD desktop series, the ConceptD 300 is a mid-sized 18L tower. It is finished in white with a wood panel top and black front panel. A large triangular-patterned front air intake along with side ventilation provides optimised cooling and keeps noise levels to less than 40 dBA.



It includes up to a 10th Gen Intel Core™ i7 processor, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3070 graphics and 64GB of DDR4 2666 MHz memory, making it well suited for video editing, CAD, and 3D modelling projects and workflows. Combined with up to a 4TB HDD and up to 1TB of fast PCIe M.2 SSD storage, the ConceptD 300 is ideal for architects, 3D artists and video editors.

Both of the updated ConceptD 7 notebooks have 10th Gen Intel Core processors, built-in AI for intelligent performance, Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), Thunderbolt 3 technology and a 4K IPS display. The wireless connection is up to 3X faster than standard 802.11ac 2x2 80 MHz (867 Mbps), providing less latency, according to Acer.

The ConceptD 7 Pro has a NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 GPU, which is equipped with 3072 CUDA cores, 48 RT cores, 384 Tensor cores and 16GB of ultra-fast GPU memory. The ConceptD 7 includes NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs, which are ideal for designing digital assets, creating videos for YouTube or a feature-length film, building real-time 3D content or livestreaming games to Twitch.

The notebooks have a 15.6-inch UHD (3840 x 2160) 4K IPS, Pantone Validated display that features a wide colour gamut covering 100 per cent of the Adobe RGB colour space and a colour accuracy of Delta E<2 for remarkable colour precision.

The ConceptD 300 will be available in Australia in Q2 2021. The ConceptD 7 and ConceptD 7 Pro will be available in the first half of 2021.

New monitors for gamers

Three new Predator XB3 Series monitors for gaming enthusiasts and pros deliver topline performance with NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible technology, VESA DisplayHDR images and fast refresh rates.

The Predator X34 GS features a large 34-inch curved IPS panel that extends the peripheral view for deeply immersive gameplay.

Two new Nitro Series monitors, designed for casual gamers, provide all of the essentials needed to enjoy modern games.

Acer is the first brand to introduce TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe certified gaming monitors, which include the new Predator XB273U NV, Nitro XV272 LV and Nitro XV272U KV.

The Predator XB3 series monitors are a line of FHD (1920x1080) or QHD (2560x1440) displays that feature high refresh rates and VESA DisplayHDR certifications.

Each monitor has been optimised around different criteria: The XB273U NV is Eyesafe-certified, the XB253Q GW boasts an impressive 280Hz refresh rate (overclockable) and 0.5ms (G to G) response time, and the XB323U GX is remarkably colour-accurate with 99 per cent Adobe RGB coverage.

Two new 27-inch Nitro series models, the Acer Nitro XV272U KV and Nitro XV272 LV, are ideal for casual gamers that want to get as much value out of their devices as possible.

Both are Eyesafe-certified to help prevent eye fatigue and an ergonomic stand lets gamers find just the right viewing angle by adjusting the monitors’ tilt, swivel, height and pivot.

The Predator X34 GS will be available in Australia in Q1 2021.

The Predator XB273U NV, Predator XB253Q GW, Predator XB323U GX, Nitro XV272U KV, and Nitro XV272 LV are pending Australian availability and pricing.