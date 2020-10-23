Apple's cheapest iPhone just got a little cheaper through Vodafone

(PC World) on

iphone-se-android-stacked-100842565-orig.jpg

Credit: Michael Simon/IDG

Pay attention Vodafone customers! Apple's new iPhone SE is getting a price-cut.

Following the announcement of this year's iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple have gone and given their cheapest iPhone a price cut, making it just that little bit cheaper.

Rather than the original AU$749, the 64GB iPhone SE can now be had for AU$679 on a plan. If you're looking at a 24-month plan, that works out to be AU$28.29/month plus the cost of your plan. If you're looking at a 36-month stint with Vodafone, it works out to be AU$18.86/month plus the cost of your plan.

In our review of the device, we wrote that "It’s deliciously easy to break Apple’s latest flirtation with budget buyers down into straightforward math. An iPhone 11 processor plus an iPhone 8 design plus AI camera magic is probably going to equal a good time for those who don’t expect anything more."

If you need a little more storage, the 128GB version of the device is also available for a total RRP of AU$759 rather than AU$829.

At the time of writing, Optus and Telstra are still slinging the iPhone SE at its original launch pricing while retailers like Apple, Kogan and Harvey-Norman and others have dropped their prices. Still, if you don't want to buy outright, Vodafone is currently the way to go when it comes to saving money on the new iPhone SE.

Tags VodafoneiPhone SE

Fergus Halliday
