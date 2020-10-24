The Full Nerd ep. 154: Big Navi rumors, Nvidia Adobe AI, PS5 teardown

The Full Nerd crew dives into the latest AMD Radeon 6000 rumors, Nvidia's new Photoshop tools for image manipulation, and the hardware layout of the PlayStation 5.

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray dive into the supposed leaks surrounding AMD’s upcoming RDNA2 (“Big Navi”) video cards, Nvidia’s new Smart Portrait filter for Photoshop, and Sony’s teardown of its PlayStation 5 console.

Big Navi might be huge—a supposed leak, revealed on Twitter, teases a top-tier card with monstrous specs. (One of the more tantalizing bits: an average clock speed of 2.4GHz during gaming.) Gordon picks apart the nuances of the numbers and puts it into perspective against Nvidia’s RTX 30-series cards.

Equally exciting for photographers is Nvidia’s AI-powered tool for Photoshop, which will allow faster adjustments to gaze direction and lighting angles. If you’ve ever taken a group shot and had to deal with that one person looking at the wrong camera, you’ll understand Gordon’s enthusiasm for this new filter.

Finally, we take a tour within the interior of the PlayStation 5, which Sony tore down in advance of the console’s November launch. As you might expect, the age-old debate about building a PC or buying console cropped up... but not in the way you might think. Adam has built a $500 PC instead of buying a console! (Stay tuned for future livebuilds where Alaina will build PCs that attempt to match the new consoles’ specs.)

You can watch it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd ep. 154 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there, or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on Stitcher, Google Play, Spotify, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time!

PCWorld staff

PC World (US online)
