Amazon are selling the Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra for 20% off

(PC World) on

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and S20 Ultra

Credit: Michael Simon/IDG

Discounted down from AU$1499, Amazon are currently selling the 256GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Note20 for 20% off. You can take advantage of the deal while it last by clicking here.

Of course, if you can afford to pay a little more, you might want to grab the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, which is also 20% off through Amazon. This means that, rather than the usual AU$1849, the 256GB version of the device is AU$1447. Meanwhile, the 256GB Note 20 Ultra 5G is AU$1599 rather than AU$1999 and the top-of-the-range 512GB model is AU$1851 rather than AU$2199. For a device that only launched a few months back, those are some pretty deep discounts.

In our review of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, we said that "The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G addresses the biggest complaints faced by last year’s model but that correction comes at a hefty surcharge."

Click here to get in on the action and grab the 512 Note20 Ultra 5G for approximately $350 less than you would otherwise.


Fergus Halliday
