Apple reportedly plans to launch new AirPods models, possible third HomePod speaker

Sounds like Apple has new earbuds on the way.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Jason Cross/IDG

If you were disappointed with the lack of AirPods announcements at the iPhone 12 event, you might not have to wait much longer. A new report from Bloomberg says that Apple is working on two new AirPods models, including a cheaper AirPods Pro, as well as a third-gen AirPods and the long-rumored over-ear studio headphones.

 According to Mark Gurman and Debby Wu, the new earbuds will feature a new H2 wireless chip and reportedly won’t arrive until 2021. The cheapest model, which looks to be a slight revamp of the existing AirPods, will have “a shorter stem and replaceable ear tips.” Despite a similar look, they would not, however, include the higher-end features of the AirPods Pro such as noise-canceling. it’s not clear whether Apple would keep the $169 (with wired charging case) and $199 (with wireless charging case) prices the same.

There will also be a new AirPods Pro model, Bloomberg reports, which would look to make them “more compact by eliminating the short stem that currently sticks out from the bottom.” A new design reportedly in testing “has a more rounded shape that fills more of a user’s ear,” not unlike the Galaxy Buds Live and Jabra Elite 75t.

However, the new AirPods Pro might be missing noise cancellation, one of the key features of the current model, as well as other features. According to the report, “integrating noise-cancellation, wireless antennas, and microphones into a smaller AirPods Pro casing has proved challenging” to the degree that Apple might deliver “a less ambitious design when the product is finalized.”

Gurman and Wu also believe that the long-rumored AirPods Studio headphones are still coming, bringing a new high-end option to Apple’s AirPods lineup. The over-ear headphones, which Bloomberg says “has faced several development challenges over the past two years and has been delayed multiple times,” will reportedly feature smaller touch pads and a non-replaceable headband after prototypes ran into issues. Sources told the publication that the final product, which has been rumored to ship before the end of the year, is “likely to lack a replaceable headband, but could still include interchangeable ear pads.”

Finally, while Apple has yet to ship the new $99 HomePod mini to customers, Apple is reportedly considering “a new HomePod that sits in size, price and sound quality between the original $299 HomePod and the $99 HomePod mini.” Details are sparse and Bloomberg isn’t clear if Apple would simply opt to reduce the price of the original HomePod further rather than launch a new model.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?