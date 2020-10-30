Touch-enabled dashboard for smart devices coming to Amazon Fire tablets

The new Device Dashboard will be accessible from the navigation bar of selected Fire tablets.

Credit: Amazon

If you've been trying to use your Fire tablet as a home hub using Amazon's various tools, now there’s a much quicker way to take charge of your smart home devices. Slated to roll out starting today, Amazon's new Device Dashboard will be your one-stop control panel for all your Alexa-connected smart devices, from smart lights and plugs to security cameras and thermostats.

You can access the Device Dashboard from the new Smart Home button in the navigation bar of your Fire tablet, so you can quickly call up the dashboard from the home screen, lock screen, or while you’re using another app.

Like hubs on Google's Smart Displays and Apple's Home app, you’ll need to set up and configure a smart device using the Alexa app before you can start controlling it with the Device Dashboard. We haven't had a chance to test it yet, but a screenshot supplied by Amazon reveals buttons near the top of the screen that let you control all your smart lights, plugs, switches, and other smart devices with a tap.

Below those buttons are tiles for pinned and recent smart devices. For example, you can tap a tile to turn a selected smart bulb on and off or adjust its brightness, while another tile might let you view the live feed of a security camera.

While you can already control Alexa-enabled smart home devices using the Alexa app on an Amazon Fire tablet, it requires users to switch apps and dig into the Devices menu. With the new Device Dashboard, you’ll be able to take charge of your smart devices even while you’re using another app, and without having to drill down into additional menu screens.

Once you’ve configured the Device Dashboard, your customizations will be synced across any Fire tablets that are associated with your Amazon account.

The Device Dashboard is set to arrive today as a software update for supported Fire tablets, including the 8th- and 10th-gen Fire HD 8, the 9th-gen Fire 7, and the 9th-gen Fire HD 10.

Ben Patterson

TechHive (US)
Most Popular Reviews

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

