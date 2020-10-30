Apple One service bundles will be available on Friday, Oct. 30

Sign up for multiple Apple services at discounted prices.

(Macworld.com)

Credit: Apple

Last September, Apple revealed the Apple One services bundles, a set of plans that package Apple’s services together at prices that are lower than if you signed up for each service individually. The Apple One bundles are finally going to be available on Friday, October 30.

Apple offers three bundles:

  • Individual: ($14.95 per month): includes Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and 50GB of iCloud storage for one user. This plan offers a $6 savings per month over a la carte pricing.

  • Family: ($19.95 per month): includes Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and 200GB of iCloud storage. Can be shared with up to six family members (yourself and five others). This plan offers an $8 monthly savings over a la carte.

  • Premier: ($29.95 per month): includes Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple TV+, and 2TB of iCloud storage. Can be shared with up to six family members (yourself and five others). You’ll save $25 per month with this plan.

The Fitness+  service is still not yet available, but the company says it is coming later this year.

You can learn more about in our Apple One FAQ.

The availability of Apple One was first reported by Bloomberg’s Emily Chang and Mark Gurman.

Roman Loyola

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
