Apple somehow sold $9 billion in Macs last quarter

Overall earnings were mostly flat as iPhone, China drag on sales

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Apple

Despite navigating its first fourth-quarter without a new iPhone in a nearly decade, Apple still managed to eke very slight growth. The company posted revenue of $64.7 billion versus $64 billion during the 2019 quarter, even with a significant dip in iPhone sales.

For the three-month period ending September 26, 2020, Apple sold $26.4 billion worth of iPhones, down roughly 20 percent from last year, when the iPhone 11 was launched. Early estimates are that the iPhone 12 is selling very well, however, so that figure should rebound nicely next quarter, which includes the holiday shopping season.

Elsewhere, Apple’s products are selling robustly. A bright spot for the second quarter in a row was the Mac, which posted a 30 percent jump over last year with a record $9 billion in sales and even eclipsed last quarter’s surprising $7.1 billion. Remote work and learning likely had a lot to do with the impressive sales boost ahead of the first Apple silicon-based Mac due to arrive in November.

The iPad saw a nice 40 percent boost as well, posting $6.8 billion versus last year’s $4.7 billion. Wearables were also up, posting $7.9 billion in revenue versus $6.5 billion last year, and Services saw a slight boost from last year’s $12.5 billion to a new all-time high of $14.6 billion.

All of those figures represent an increase over last quarter.

Where Apple struggled, however, was with China. Sales in the mainland were down some 30 percent as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc all over the world. As a result of the “uncertainty,” CEO Tim Cook declined to provide guidance for the all-important holiday quarter which saw sales top $90 billion last year.

The AAPL stock was down more than four percent in after-hours trading.

Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
