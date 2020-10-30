Razer's Basilisk x Hyperspeed is 40% off through Amazon

Credit: Razer

Back in 2019, we came away delighted by the Razer Basilisk x Hyperspeed. It's now 40% off via Amazon.



In our review, we wrote that "The Razer Basilisk x Hyperspeed is the Razer gaming mouse for those who want as many wireless connectivity options and much battery life as possible without compromising on specs or blowing their budget."



The Razer Basilisk x Hyperspeed gaming mouse is equipped with a 16K DPI sensor, six programmable buttons, dual-band connectivity and several hundred hours of battery life regardless of whether you're using the mouse via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

"In action, the Razer Basilisk x Hyperspeed doesn’t feel that different from most modern gaming mice but it effortlessly encapsulates more than enough Razer-isms to push it from good to great. The thumb rest is comfortable. The buttons as bouncy and satisfying to click. The wireless connectivity is precise and reliable. Juggling between different DPI settings is as easy as pressing a button."

Ordinarily priced at AU$102, Amazon Australia are currently shilling the Razer Basilisk x Hyperspeed for AU$62.



You can take advantage while the deal lasts by clicking here.









