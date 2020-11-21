PCWorld's November Digital Magazine: OnePlus 8T, an affordable winner

Enjoy the best of PCWorld.com in a curated Digital Magazine for Android, iOS, and your web browser.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Rob Schultz / IDG

Stay on top of the latest tech with PCWorld’s Digital Magazine. Available as single copies or as a monthly subscription, it highlights the best content from PCWorld.com—the most important news, the key product reviews, and the most useful features and how-to stories—in a curated Digital Magazine for Android and iOS, as well for the desktop and other tablet readers.

In the November issue

In November read our in-progress review of the OnePlus 8T, a good phone at a great price. Find out what sets gaming phones apart from other devices. Plus, we tell you how to play Xbox games on your Chromebook.

Other highlights include:

  • News: Should you buy a 5G laptop right now? Plus, why AMD says the Zen 3-based Ryzen 9 is the 'world's best gaming CPU'
  • Intel 11th-gen Core i7-1185G7 Tiger Lake Preview: It's (mostly) faster than Ryzen. See how it performed in our lab tests
  • Surface Laptop Go review: Microsoft delivers a decent budget PC
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 tested: 5 key things you need to know
  • WD Black AN1500 SSD review: Dual drives deliver double the performance
  • Is your PC showing its age? Find out when you should consider replacing it
  • Here's How: Upgrade from Office 2010 to Office 365. Plus, 8 essential S Pen tips for Galaxy Note 20

Video highlights

Watch: The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini might not have all the same features, but when you break down the differences between the standard and Pro lines, they’re a lot closer than you’d think. Here are the surprising iPhone 12 features that make the baseline iPhones a lot more pro.

Read your issues on PC or Mac

You can now read any issues as part of your subscription through a browser on Mac or PC. Simply go to this link. Click on the icon in the upper right (a box with an arrow in it). Existing app users should click on ‘Already have an account?’ below the sign up form and then log in there with your PCWorld digital magazine app credentials. From there you will have access to all issues that are part of your subscription. Visit using a Chrome browser and you can download our PCWorld desktop reader for offline (or large-screen) reading.

How to subscribe and start reading

Subscribers can visit this page to learn how to access PCWorld on any device and start reading the current issue right away. 

Subscribers: Update your PCWorld app to the latest version today!

Not a subscriber? With the PCWorld's subscription, you get access to the digital magazine on as many devices as you’d like. Subscribe today!

Have a problem with your subscription or a question to ask? Please send us an email at support@pcworld.zendesk.com.

