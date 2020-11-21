The sleek Razer Book 13 is built for work, not play

The Razer Book 13 is aimed at productivity users with its 11th-gen Intel CPU.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Razer

If you yearn for Razer hardware, but you don’t actually need to play games on your laptop, the new Razer Book 13 might be your thing.

The Razer Book is crafted using the company’s signature CNC-milled construction, which has given Razer laptops a reputation for being built tough. Inside, it’ll feature Intel’s new 11th-gen “Tiger Lake” CPU with Iris Xe graphics.

To keep Intel’s new CPU cool, Razer uses a vapor chamber construction rather than a lower-cost heat pipe. The new laptop won’t exactly be light at 2.95 lbs but it’s fairly small at 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6-inches. 

razer book 2020 product render 05 Razer

Razer

That 2.95 lbs rating is with the non-touch version of the Razer Book 13, though. The touchscreen version with a Gorilla Glass protective layer takes the weight up a bit, to 3.09 lbs. We also welcome the use of a 16:10 aspect ratio panel with 1920 x 1200 and 3840 x 2400 resolution options, which gives you more vertical space to work with than laptops with a 16:9 ratio.

RAM options range from 8GB to 16GB of LPDDR4X/4267, with storage ranging from 256GB to 512GB using a standard M.2 drive.

Ports include two Thunderbolt 4, a USB-A 10Gbps port, HDMI 2.0 and microSD reader. Since it’s a Razer laptop, the Razer Book 13 will of course feature a full per-key RGB keyboard. Battery life is rated at 14-hours using a 55 watt hour battery.

The Razer Book 13 is expected to go on sale on Nov. 20 with a starting price of $1,199. That’ll be for the Core i5 version with a non-touch display though. Spend $1,599 and you get a touchscreen model with a Core i7-1165G7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. The top-end model with a 4K+ touchscreen will take you up to $1,999.

razer book 2020 product render 06 Razer

Gordon Mah Ung

Gordon Mah Ung

PC World (US online)
