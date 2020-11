New features we not revealed during the beta process, so this version is most likely bug fixes.

Apple on Thursday issued an update for tvOS, the operating system for the Apple TV video streaming device. Apple doesn’t provide release notes for its tvOS updates, and the support document for tvOS updates has yet to be updated as of this writing for tvOS 14.2. New features we not revealed during the beta process, so this version is most likely bug fixes.

To download the update, open the Settings app, then System, the Software Updates.