Deal: Score 1 year of Shudder for $55

Shudder Credit: Shudder

Launched in Australia earlier this year, a full year's subscription to Shudder can temporarily be had for around 20% less than the usual $70.



In order to take advantage of the deal, click through to the Shudder website and begin the signup process by clicking on the big red 'Try 7 Days Free' button. Then, when you get to the checkout screen, use the promo code SHUDDERGIFT to reduce the yearly cost of a Shudder subscription from AU$70/year to AU$55.99/year.



Shudder brings together hundreds of horror films, shows and several originals like Creepshow. Monthly, the service is priced at AU$6.99 - which puts it below heavyweights like Disney+, Stan and Netflix and in-line with more boutique options like Hayu.

Click here to sign up for Shudder.

