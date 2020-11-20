iPhone 12: Reviews, features, tips, deals, and everything else you need to know

Bookmark this page to quickly find all of our reviews, features, and other content related to every iPhone 12 model.

Apple’s brand new 5G iPhone is here! There are two shipping dates: October 23 for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, November 13 for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Despite the staggered launch and new four-product lineup, all the iPhone 12s have a lot in common.

We’ve compiled all our more important information here to make it easier for you to find. Reviews, tips, news, and even the occasional hot deal. We’ll continue to update this page with relevant information and links over time.

iPhone 12 FAQ

Want to know the biggest new features of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini? Our iPhone 12 FAQ will fill you in.

iPhone 12 Pro FAQ

If you’re looking for a more premium version of the iPhone 12, you’ll want to take a look over our iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max FAQ. It tells you everything you need to know about those higher-end models.

iPhone 12 review

Of course, we have a thorough review of the iPhone 12, where we found it to be an excellent phone in the $800 range, and quite close to the Pro model in many ways.

iPhone 12 Pro review

The iPhone 12 Pro gives you a few features the regular iPhone 12 does not, and it’s more expensive, so check our our iPhone 12 Pro review to see if that model is right for you.

Where to buy the iPhone 12

Looking for a good deal on the iPhone 12? Carriers and big retailers often run promotions during the first few weeks of availability. We have a list of iPhone 12 deals you’ll want to check out, because they’re definitely not all the same.

iPhone 12 setup guide

Before you open the box on your new phone, you’ll want to read our iPhone 12 setup guide. It can save you quite a bit of time and help you avoid potential upgrade problems.

All about 5G

As the iPhone 12 is Apple’s first 5G iPhone, it’s being quite heavily marketed as such by both Apple and carriers. We have a useful 5G guide that will explain exactly what 5G is, why you should care, and how the reality isn’t quite the same as the hype.

Once you figure out what 5G is all about, you then need to figure out what you need to do to your plan to get 5G. All three major carriers offer some version of 5G, and how to get it varies. Here’s how to pick the right plan on your carrier to get 5G.

More about MagSafe

Every iPhone 12 supports a new magnetically-attached charger and accessory feature called MagSafe. Our MagSafe guide will fill you in on what it means for wireless chargers and other accessories.

The impressive A14 processor

Powering the iPhone 12 (and iPad Air) is Apple’s latest system-on-chip, the A14. Learn more about the A14 processor, its impressive speed and efficiency, and what it means for other Apple products.

iOS 14—everything you need to know

Of course, the iPhone 12 comes with iOS 14 installed. Apple’s latest mobile OS is in no way limited to just those phones, but you’ll still want to check out all our iOS 14 articles to learn all the ins-and-outs.