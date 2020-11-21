Sennheiser's PXC 550-II noise-cancelling headphones are 46% off

Credit: Sennheiser

Sennheiser's slick wireless noise cans are just shy of half their regular price if you buy them via Amazon.

They're not quite as cutting edge as something like the Sony WH-1000XM4s (review here) but the PXC 550-II Wireless still promise a pretty solid wireless noise-cancelled listening experience. The headphones boast 30 hours of battery life, smart assistant integration, smart pause and integration with the Sennheiser Smart Control app.



Credit: Sennheiser

For the time being, grabbing the Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless headphones through Amazon will cost you just AU$298 rather than the usual, AU$549.

Click here to jump over to Amazon and take advantage of the offer while it lasts.

