Circles.Life are running a thrifty data deal for Click Frenzy

(PC World)

Credit: Circles.Life

Circles.Life are temporarily slicing $10/month off the asking price for any of their three post-paid plans.

Tied to the latest incarnation of Click Frenzy, Circles' latest promotion lets new customers get the MVNO's $18/month 8GB plan for $8/month by using the code JOINTHEFRENZY at checkout. Alternatively, you can nab the $28/month 20GB plan for $18/month or the $38/month 100GB plan for $28/month by using the code SUPERFRENZY instead.

The devil in the details here is that the discount for the 100GB and 20GB plans lasts a full twelve months while those who opt for the 8GB plan will only get the discounted rate for six months. Essentially, if you opt for 100GB or 20GB plan, you'll save a total of $120 over the course of a year. If you go for 8GB, you're looking at $60 of savings over six months.

Credit: Circles.Life

If you haven't heard of Circles.Life before, they launched into Australia last year with a focus on the customer experience and a bespoke app that promises to become more feature rich over time.

This deal lasts until 9PM on the 13th of November. Click here to take advantage.


Fergus Halliday
Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

