iPhone 13 rumors: Upgrades to Ultra Wide camera coming next year

Here are the major points that have been rumored for the iPhone 13, which will probably be released in the fall of 2021.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Apple

The iPhone 12 hasn’t been on the market very long, and there are already rumblings about the next iPhone. We’ll compile the most notable reports in this article, but remember to view these with a bit of skepticism. Regardless of how reliable a source is, Apple can always decide to change course for any number of reasons.

Ultra Wide camera improvements

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a built a reputation for reliable reports, says in recent research that Apple is working on improving the Ultra Wide camera for the iPhone 13 Pro  and Pro Max. According to Kuo, the upgrade is an f/1.8, six-element (6P) autofocus lens. That’s an upgrade from the current f/2.4, five-element (5P) 13mm fixed-focus lens on all of the iPhone 12 phones.

Kuo even goes on to say that this Ultra Wide camera will carry over to the iPhone 14.

Same sizes, ProMotion potential

In the same research where Kuo details the iPhone 13 Ultra Wide camera upgrades, Kuo says that Apple plans to offer the iPhone 13 in the same sizes as the iPhone 12: the mini model with a 5.4-inch display, a 13 “standard” model and a 13 Pro with a 6.1-inch display, and a 13 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display.

Analyst Ross Young tweeted earlier this year that he also thought the iPhone 13 will be available in the same sizes as the iPhone 12. Young also said that the iPhone 13’s display will support ProMotion, Apple’s technology that uses variable refresh rates up to 120Hz.

iPhone 13

Macworld Staff

Macworld.com
