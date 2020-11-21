iOS 14.3: Apple releases first beta to developers

This update adds ProRAW for iPhone 12 Pro and a handful of other features and fixes.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Apple

Apple’s big product release roadmap for the fall continues apace, with new iPhones, iPads, Macs with Apple silicon, and macOS Big Sur. But it hasn’t forgotten about iOS 14, which is gearing up for its third big point release.

Apple has now released the beta of iOS 14.3 to developers, with a public release probably close behind.

What’s new in iOS 14.3

In addition to bug fixes and security updates, iOS 14.3 brings several new features. These are the big ones discovered so far in the beta, though they may not all make it into the final iOS 14.3 release.

ProRAW image format

Apple teased its new ProRAW image format for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max when the phones were unveiled, but said the new image format would come in a software update later this year. It appears that iOS 14.3 makes it available. Go to Settings > Camera and look for the option under “Formats.” Apple describes it like this:

ProRAW is a 12-bit file that uses the Linear DNG format to retain more information and dynamic range in the file, providing additional flexibility when editing exposure and white balance. Each file is approximately 25 MB.

Third-party app suggestions during setup

According to 9to5Mac, the iOS 14.3 will feature a change to the iPhone setup process in some regions. In locations where the law requires it, the setup process will now show some App Store apps during the setup process, before a user even begins using their iPhone.

It’s unclear where this new feature will take effect. Apple is under antitrust investigation in several countries.

AirTags and third-party trackers

9to5Mac reports that iOS 14.3 includes a hidden section in the Find My app code-named “Hawkeye.” The section is intended for the upcoming AirTags product, as well as for other third-party tracking devices that meet Apple’s requirements.

PS5 and Luna controller support

In addition to current Xbox and PlayStation controller support, iOS 14.3 adds support for the new DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5 and the Luna controller for Amazon's online game streaming service.

How to get the iOS 14.3 beta

Registered developers can download the beta profile to their iPhone or iPad by going to developer.apple.com/download on the device upon which they wish to run the beta. Sign in there, download the beta profile, and enable it in Settings > General > Profile. You’ll have to restart your iPhone or iPad, and then open Settings > Software Update to download and install the new version of iOS.

If you’re not a developer and wish to participate in the public beta test, go to beta.apple.com on the iPhone or iPad you wish to run the beta on. Tap Sign Up to sign in with your Apple ID and follow the instructions to download the beta profile.

You’ll need to make sure it’s enabled by going to Settings > General > Profile and tapping on the beta profile, then making sure it’s enabled. Then reset your device, and download the latest beta by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags iOS 14

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Jason Cross

Jason Cross

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Cool Tech

Bang and Olufsen Beosound Stage - Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Learn more >

Toys for Boys

ASUS ROG, ACRONYM partner for Special Edition Zephyrus G14

Learn more >

Nakamichi Delta 100 3-Way Hi Fi Speaker System

Learn more >

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for Nintendo Switch

Learn more >

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean 9000 Toothbrush

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Teac 7 inch Swivel Screen Portable DVD Player

Learn more >

SunnyBunny Snowflakes 20 LED Solar Powered Fairy String

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?