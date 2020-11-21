Deal: Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless earbuds are 75% off

Credit: Sennheiser

Sennheiser's first set of true wireless earbuds have been reduced from $499 to $149 if you grab them through the official Sennheiser online store.

Even if they are a year or two behind the cutting edge of true wireless tech, that's still a pretty tantalising discount for a set of premium true wireless earbuds.



In our review of the Sennheiser Momentum TW we concluded that "The Sennheiser Momentum TW are the strongest debut of an audio brand in the true wireless space since the Zolo Liberty+. If you're the kind of user who doesn't bat an eyelid at the idea of paying more for the audio fidelity, you're unlikely to regret doing so here."

Our one hesitation back then was that the Sennheiser Momentum TW earbuds were a little on the expensive side. For as long as this discount (and stocks) lasts, however, that's no longer the case. Click here to take advantage of the deal.



