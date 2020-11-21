Acer unleashes the Swift 5

Flies the Intel Evo platform laptop design seal of approval

(PC World) on

Acer Swift 5

Acer Swift 5

Credit: Acer

The Acer Swift 5, created with Intel and targeting users who work and live on the go, delivers performance, responsiveness, long battery life, and premium design to a new class of sleek laptops.

The Intel Evo certified Swift 5 is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 processors and is one of the industry’s first devices to be verified through Intel’s Project Athena innovation program as an Intel Evo platform laptop design, developed to deliver the next generation of immersive features which improve the user experience.  

“We’re confident that the new Intel Evo verification will improve the Swift 5’s existing portable features, allowing users to work for a longer time away from a charging port, while maintaining the modern and sleek design of the Swift series that our customers know and love,” Acer Oceanic sales director, Rod Bassi, says.

Acer Swift 5Credit: Acer
Acer Swift 5

The Acer Swift 5 offers users: 

  • Performance: The Swift 5 can handle video, graphics and more on-the-go withits  new Intel Iris Xe graphics.
  • Lightweight portability: The premium magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminium chassis is durable yet ultra-lightweight at around 1kg with a 14.95mm thinness.
  • Long battery life: An all-day battery, providing up to 17 hours of battery that can be fast-charged, yielding four hours of use from only a 30-minute charge.
  • Immersive display: 14-inch Full HD display with a 340-nit brightness rating and covering 100 per cent of the sRGB colour gamut. The display is surrounded by ultra-narrow bezels on all four sides, resulting in a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio and creating an immersive viewing experience and more compact form factor.

Pricing and Availability: The new Acer Swift 5 is available now at Acer’s online store, and in-store at Harvey Norman and Bing Lee. RRP details are:

  • Swift 5 with the 11th Gen Intel Core™ i5 processor with 256GB – AU$1699
  • Swift 5 with the 11th Gen Intel Core™ i5 processor with 512GB – AU$1799
  • Swift 5 with the 11th Gen Intel Core™ i7 processor with 512GB – AU$2299
  • Swift 5 with the 11th Gen Intel Core™ i7 processor with 1TB – AU$2399

Find more information about the new Acer Swift 5 here.

 

By Mike Gee

PC World
