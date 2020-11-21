iOS 14.2.1 update with fix for text messaging bug now available for iPhone 12

Apple on Thursday has released iOS 14.2.1, an update for the newly-released iPhone 12 series. The update includes several fixes, as detailed in the release notes below.
iOS 14.2.1 addresses the following issues for your iPhone:
- Some MMS messages may not be received
- Made for iPhone hearing devices could have sound quality issues when listening to audio from iPhone
- Lock Screen could become unresponsive on iPhone 12 mini
How to install iOS 14.2.1
- On your iPhone, open Settings
- Tap General
- Tap Software Update.
Details about the update will appear, along with the option to install it.