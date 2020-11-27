Black Friday Deal: Vivo smartphones are 20% off

Credit: Vivo

Vivo's initial salvo of smartphones (and accessories) are 20% off as part of this year's Black Friday sales.

From the 25th of November to the 1st of December,the promotion covers Vivo's own online store and retail and ecommerce partners like JB Hi-Fi, Big W, Officeworks, Mobileciti, Amazon and The Good Guys.

The flagship Vivo X50 Pro 5G is reduced to $799 from $999 while the Vivo Y20S is $239 rather than the usual $299. Accessories like the Vivo Wireless Sport earphones and Vivo True Wireless Sound earphones are also covered here.



