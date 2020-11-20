Corsair TBT100 Thunderbolt 3 Dock review: Turns a Thunderbolt 3 Mac into a port-festooned powerhouse

All the ports and then some to extend and complement a Mac.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Corsair

The sleek Corsair TBT100 Thunderbolt 3 Dock ups the game for a Mac laptop, Mac mini, or iMac by providing a full complement of ports for those that lack them and offering additional—and more easily accessible—ports for those already possessing many.

The compact dock, which weighs in at a pound (0.5 kg), provides ready access to useful jacks, while offering a solid design contrast that doesn’t imitate Apple’s aesthetic. The $259.99 price is right in line with the array of options.

The TBT100 has five high-speed data ports: two USB Type-A SuperSpeed (3.2 Gen 1 or 5 Gbps), two USB Type-C SuperSpeed+ (3.2 Gen 2 or 10 Gbps), and one Thunderbolt 3. That Thunderbolt 3 port, however, is reserved to connect to a Mac, as the 40Gbps throughput is necessary to power all the peripherals. It also provides up to 85 watts to power an attached laptop, removing the need for the laptop to have a separately connection to power. (The dock also supports Windows systems with Thunderbolt 3.)

It’s become almost standard for Thunderbolt 3 to sport two HDMI jacks that allow one or two 4K displays at 60Hz, as the TBT100 does. Even if you have an iMac, Mac mini, or MacBook Air—even a MacBook Pro—you would likely prefer to not occupy your Thunderbolt 3 ports with monitor adapters. This dock takes care of it. While that’s most useful for a laptop, it’s also handy to have more ports free when adding two 4K monitors to a Mac mini or iMac.

corsair tbt100 ports Corsair

The dock also includes gigabit ethernet and a standard SD card slot on the front. The only thing it’s lacking is a MicroSD card slot, common on docks, though easily remedied with a simple SD card adapter. A front-side 3.5mm stereo jack support both audio input and output.

The TBT100’s power button at first worried me, until I consulted the product’s manual. It’s a soft switch, meaning there’s no “click” or physical on/off state that’s visible. It seems like brushing up against the switch could turn it off—except Corsair designed it cleverly to require a three-second press to either turn on or off. The dock powers on automatically when plugged into power, too.

Corsair offers a downloadable dock ejection utility, which requires approving a system extension and restarting your Mac to use. With it installed, you can click a button to unmount all connected devices before powering off the dock instead of having to manage those devices separately. (When I tried to follow the URL in the manual, it led to a 404 page at Corsair’s site—which loaded an in-browser pirate videogame as an apology for not having an available page. Arrrrrhhhh! I found the software on its main downloads page, however.)

The box the TBT100 ships in seems bizarrely heavy, but don’t let that fool you. The dock by itself weighs just one pound, but the AC adapter and power cord weighs about 20 ounces! Keep that in mind if you want to tote it from place to place.

Bottom line

If you’re looking to gain ports, add monitors, and retain flexibility, the TBT100 is an excellent choice for a Thunderbolt 3 Mac laptop, and quite useful with an iMac or Mac mini as well. It’s the perfect way to set up a docking station, whether you’re working from home indefinitely, or you want to have a full-featured setup wherever you plug a laptop in.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Thunderbolt 3

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Glenn Fleishman

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Cool Tech

Bang and Olufsen Beosound Stage - Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Learn more >

Toys for Boys

ASUS ROG, ACRONYM partner for Special Edition Zephyrus G14

Learn more >

Nakamichi Delta 100 3-Way Hi Fi Speaker System

Learn more >

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean 9000 Toothbrush

Learn more >

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for Nintendo Switch

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

SunnyBunny Snowflakes 20 LED Solar Powered Fairy String

Learn more >

Teac 7 inch Swivel Screen Portable DVD Player

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?