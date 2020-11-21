Apple just added an instant song identifier to the iPhone—here’s how to use it

Credit: IDG

Your iPhone has long been able to identify songs that you hear around you, but it’s never been the easiest process. You can ask Siri or launch the Shazam app, both of which take time and effort. With iOS 14.2, there’s a much easier way.

If you have the Shazam app installed (if not, you can download it here), you’ll be able to add a new song identifier button to the Control Center that can ID songs at a tap. Just head over to the Control Center tab in Settings and click the “plus” symbol next to Music Recognition, and then position it where you’d like. And that’s it.

The next time you hear a song, simply pull down on the top-right corner of the screen to reveal the Control Center, tap the Shazam button at the bottom of the screen, and wait for the song name to appear in a notification banner at the top of the screen. Tap it and you’ll be taken to the Shazam app where you can purchase or stream the song or album through Apple Music and find more information about the artist.

Unfortunately, you’ll have to tap the button each time you want to ID a song—unlike Google’s Pixel phones, which identify music in the background automatically. But even so, it’s fast, convenient, and an excellent addition to the Control Center. So go try it out now.