Apple’s annual Black Friday sale starts Friday but you should probably skip it

Apple's annual four-day sale is on the way, but it's not very good.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Apple

Apple has announced its annual four-day shopping event that begins Black Friday and ends on Cyber Monday, and like always, the best stuff is excluded.

Apple is once again offering gift cards instead of actual discounts, but they’re a little better than in year’s past. Apple changed the way its gift cards operate, so you can use it on device and digital purchases. But you’re still better off searching for deals elsewhere.

For one, none of Apple’s newest products are part of the sale. The includes the iPhone 12, Apple Watch SE or Series 6, iPad Air, or M1 Macs, as well as the HomePod mini. Here’s how the sale breaks down:

  • iPhone 11, SE, XR: $50 gift card
  • Apple Watch Series 3: $25 gift card
  • AirPods Pro or AirPods: $25 gift card
  • iPad Pro or iPad mini: $50-$100 gift card
  • iMac or 16-inch MacBook Pro: $150 gift card
  • Apple TV or HomePod: $50-$100 gift card

Considering Amazon is selling most of these products for better than the gift card discount, you’re better off checking out our roundup of the best Apple Black Friday deals than buying any of the deals here. But if you really want to support your local Apple Store, the sale starts Friday. November 27.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Cool Tech

Bang and Olufsen Beosound Stage - Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Learn more >

Toys for Boys

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Learn more >

Nakamichi Delta 100 3-Way Hi Fi Speaker System

Learn more >

ASUS ROG, ACRONYM partner for Special Edition Zephyrus G14

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for Nintendo Switch

Learn more >

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean 9000 Toothbrush

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Teac 7 inch Swivel Screen Portable DVD Player

Learn more >

SunnyBunny Snowflakes 20 LED Solar Powered Fairy String

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?