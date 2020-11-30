Cyber Monday Deal: Galaxy Note 20 for $999

Note 20 Credit: Michael Simon/IDG

Samsung's more-modest Galaxy Note20 and Note20 5G are 33% off via Amazon as part of Cyber Monday.

Rather than the usual $1499, shoppers looking to nab Samsung's premium phablet can do so for $999 while the deal lasts. Those who prefer the 5G version can also save, with that model down from $1649 to $1228.

Credit: Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Like the top-spec Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the Galaxy Note 20 has a triple-lens rear camera, S-Pen stylus, Exynos processor, 120Hz screen and 256GB of base storage. In terms of differences, it's got a slightly smaller display, smaller battery, plastic body rather than glass and the 'Space Zoom' camera feature caps out at 30x rather than 50x zoom.

You can take advantage of the deal while it lasts by clicking here.



