Qualcomm unveils the Snapdragon 888 5G, its next smartphone processor

Qualcomm promises significantly improved graphics and AI capabilities in the new chip.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Qualcomm

Qualcomm has unveiled the name of its next smartphone processor: the Snapdragon 888 5G, designed to bring 5G smartphones into the mainstream and accelerate the camera and AI capabilities.

Qualcomm kicked off its virtual Snapdragon Tech Summit with an introduction to the Snapdragon 888 5G platform, which will replace the Snapdragon 865 that Qualcomm introduced a year ago. That 865 chip advanced the smartphone’s camera capabilities by adding 200-megapixel still photos and 4K HDR/8K video capture, while pairing the 865 with the standalone X55 5G modem. Qualcomm, unfortunately, is leaving some key details about the Snapdragon 888 in its pocket until Wednesday, when it will present a deeper dive into its inner workings.

According to Gartner Research, Apple’s iPhone and its A-series silicon make up 11 percent of the global smartphone market, ceding much of the remainder to Qualcomm-powered smartphones like the Samsung S9 phone sold in the United States, and the OnePlus series. (Huawei, with its 14-percent share, reportedly can buy older 4G components from Qualcomm, Reuters reported.) 

Essentially, that means that much of the smartphone world is dependent upon Qualcomm silicon. Qualcomm has lined up a number of customers and partners in support of the new Snapdragon 888 platform: carrier partners Verizon and NTT DoCoMo, and handset makers Sony, OnePlus, and Xiaomi. ASUS, BlackShark, Lenovo, LG, MEIZU, Motorola, Nubia, realme, OnePlus, OPPO, Sharp, vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE were also listed among the handset partners who will support the Snapdragon 888 platform.

qualcomm cristiano amon president qualcomm incorporated Qualcomm

Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon will kick off the Snapdragon Tech Summit.

Snapdragon processors typically consist of a Kryo CPU and Adreno GPU, plus the Spectra camera image sensor processor, a modem, and the Hexagon DSP for AI. Expect to see details on each of these Wednesday. For now, though, here’s what we know of the Snapdragon 888:

  • The Snapdragon 888 will include a new Spectra ISP, which can capture 120 photos per second, each at 12MP resolution, for a total throughput of 2.7 Gigapixels per second, 35 percent faster than the previous generation.
  • The Snapdragon 888 will integrate the 5G modem, the first Snapdragon 8-series part to do so. (The Snapdragon 765 and 765G both integrated Qualcomm’s X55 modem, and the Snapdragon 690 and 750G integrated 5G modems as well.) Qualcomm’s not saying which modem is integrated, though the X60, which debuted in February, is the likely choice.
  • Both the short-range, high-bandwidth mmWave technology and the long-range sub-6GHz technologies are supported, naturally. Qualcomm’s also disclosing that the chip supports 5G carrier aggregation, which allows for bonding 5G channels together for greater bandwidth.
  • The Snapdragon 888’s integrated Adreno GPU delivers what the company calls the “most significant upgrade in Qualcomm Adreno GPU performance.”
  • Qualcomm’s Hexagon AI processor will deliver 26 teraflops per second, and complement a new Sensing Hub, which uses always-on AI processing.
Qualcomm snapdragon 888 rc cars Qualcomm

A publicity still of the RC car race Qualcomm staged, using the Snapdragon 888 platform.

To show off the power of its new Snapdragon and the related 5G silicon, the company staged a race between two RC cars powered by the Snapdragon 888, which was run over a mile away from the operators. Using a 5G connection and a prototype Snapdragon 888 handset, two drivers steered the car around the track. The cars’ location was also tracked on a map of the event, using positional capabilities. 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Cool Tech

Bang and Olufsen Beosound Stage - Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Learn more >

Toys for Boys

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Learn more >

ASUS ROG, ACRONYM partner for Special Edition Zephyrus G14

Learn more >

Nakamichi Delta 100 3-Way Hi Fi Speaker System

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for Nintendo Switch

Learn more >

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean 9000 Toothbrush

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

SunnyBunny Snowflakes 20 LED Solar Powered Fairy String

Learn more >

Teac 7 inch Swivel Screen Portable DVD Player

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?