Apple’s App Store Best of 2020 includes old favorites, pandemic essentials

Apple has announced its App Store Best of 2020 winners and there are few surprises on the list of 15 apps and games. With the pandemic changing the way we work and play, 2020 was a year for at-home work and play, and many of the apps on the list were essential in that regard. Here are the winners:

iPhone App of the Year: Wakeout!, developed by Andres Canella

Price: Free with in-app purchases

Description: Wakeouts are movements that make you feel amazing. They're fun, brief, and can be done just about anywhere, anytime. Whether you're on the couch watching a series, working at your home office desk, or in bed, there's a Wakeout routine at the ready designed to break the sedentary pattern.

iPad App of the Year: Zoom

Price: Free

Description: The Zoom app lets you invite up to 100 people to join you on video with your account. Connect with anyone on iPad, iPhone, other mobile devices, Windows, Mac, Zoom Rooms, H.323/SIP room systems, and telephones.

Mac App of the Year: Fantastical, developed by Flexibits

Price: Free with in-app purchases

Description: Fantastical's natural language event and task creation, beautiful calendar views, and ultra-smart event list make it the best calendar and tasks app you'll ever use.

Apple TV App of the Year: Disney+

Price: Free, requires a paid subscription

Description: Disney+ is the streaming home of your favorite stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. Watch the latest releases, Original series and movies, classic films, throwback TV shows, and so much more.

Apple Watch App of the Year: Endel

Price: Free with in-app purchases

Description: Endel creates personalized soundscapes to give your mind and body what it needs to achieve total immersion in any task.

iPhone Game of the Year: “Genshin Impact,” from miHoYo

Price: Free with in-app purchases

Description: Step into Teyvat, a vast world teeming with life and flowing with elemental energy. You and your sibling arrived here from another world. Separated by an unknown god, stripped of your powers, and cast into a deep slumber, you now awake to a world very different from when you first arrived. Thus begins your journey across Teyvat to seek answers from The Seven — the gods of each element.

iPad Game of the Year: “Legends of Runeterra,” from Riot Games

Price: Free with in-app purchases

Description: Set in the world of League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra is the strategy card game where skill, creativity, and cleverness determine your success. Choose your champions and combine cards from different regions—each with their own style and strategic advantage—then build the perfect deck to take down the rest.

Mac Game of the Year: “Disco Elysium,” from ZA/UM

Price: $25.99

Description: Intimidate, sweet-talk, resort to violence, write poetry, sing karaoke, dance like a beast or solve the meaning of life.

Apple TV Game of the Year: “Dandara Trials of Fear,” from Raw Fury

Price: $2.99

Description: The world of Salt hangs on the brink of collapse. The citizens, once free spirits, now stand oppressed and isolated. But not all is lost, for out of this aether of fear arises a heroine, a ray of hope. Her name is Dandara.

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: “Sneaky Sasquatch,” from RAC7

Price: Free with Apple Arcade subscription

Description: Live the life of a Sasquatch and do regular, everyday Sasquatch stuff

Apple also recognized several apps that “led a trend toward helpfulness” in 2020, including Shine, Explain Everything Whiteboard, Caribu, Pokemon Go, and ShareTheMeal. All winners received the first-ever physical App Store Best of 2020 physical award, which features the App Store logo on a recycled aluminum stand with the name of the winner engraved on the other side.