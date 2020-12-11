Laser points to value with new smartwatch

First of a batch of new products from the company

Credit: Laser

The first addition to Laser’s refreshed V-Fitness-branded upcoming range has hit the market just in time for the Christmas rush.

At $99.95, the V-Fitness Smart Fitness Watch is another value-oriented device release in a time where there is a heavy market focus on this price point.

The smartwatch tracks activity, shows messages, and syncs to Apple Health and Google Fit. It includes a 24/7 heart rate monitor, 12 sport modes, weather forecast, alarm clock, stopwatch and three coloured band options. The watch has two weeks of battery life between charges, wrist activation and a rating of IP68 water resistance which means it can withstand dust, dirt or sand.

Credit: Laser

The Smart Fitness Watch precedes a suite of new fitness and health related technology products that Laser will launch in early 2021.

According to researcher, Telyste, more than 2.6 million smart wearables were sold locally in the first half of 2020, a 39 per cent increase from the same period a year ago.

Recent data from PWC also shows that 69 per cent of surveyed Australians are more focused on managing their health and wellbeing as a result of the events of 2020.

The V-Fitness Smart Fitness Watch is available from Big W nationally, vfitness.com.au and more retailers to follow. RRP: $99.95.