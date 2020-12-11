Laser points to value with new smartwatch

First of a batch of new products from the company

(PC World) on

Credit: Laser

The first addition to Laser’s refreshed V-Fitness-branded upcoming range has hit the market just in time for the Christmas rush.

At $99.95, the V-Fitness Smart Fitness Watch is another value-oriented device release in a time where there is a heavy market focus on this price point.

The smartwatch tracks activity, shows messages, and syncs to Apple Health and Google Fit. It includes a 24/7 heart rate monitor, 12 sport modes, weather forecast, alarm clock, stopwatch and three coloured band options. The watch has two weeks of battery life between charges, wrist activation and a rating of IP68 water resistance which means it can withstand dust, dirt or sand.

Credit: Laser

The Smart Fitness Watch precedes a suite of new fitness and health related technology products that Laser will launch in early 2021.

According to researcher, Telyste, more than 2.6 million smart wearables were sold locally in the first half of 2020, a 39 per cent increase from the same period a year ago.

Recent data from PWC also shows that 69 per cent of surveyed Australians are more focused on managing their health and wellbeing as a result of the events of 2020.

The V-Fitness Smart Fitness Watch is available from Big W nationally, vfitness.com.au and more retailers to follow. RRP: $99.95.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags lasersmartwatch

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

By Mike Gee

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Cool Tech

Bang and Olufsen Beosound Stage - Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Learn more >

Toys for Boys

ASUS ROG, ACRONYM partner for Special Edition Zephyrus G14

Learn more >

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Learn more >

Nakamichi Delta 100 3-Way Hi Fi Speaker System

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean 9000 Toothbrush

Learn more >

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for Nintendo Switch

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Teac 7 inch Swivel Screen Portable DVD Player

Learn more >

SunnyBunny Snowflakes 20 LED Solar Powered Fairy String

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?