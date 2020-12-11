Deal: Circles.Life send off 2020 with 20% off SIM Only plans

Credit: Circles.Life

Circles.Life are throwing one last promotion to send off the year, offering 20% off SIM Only Plans for the first six months.



If you haven't heard of before, they launched into Australia last month with a focus on the customer experience and a bespoke app that promises to become more feature rich over time.

By using the code SAVEON38 at checkout, you can grab Circles.Life's 100GB plan for $30.40/month rather than $38/month.



Alternatively, the code TRIPLEAND20 you can grab Circles.Life's 60GB plan for $22.40/month rather than $28/month.



Finally, the NVMOs 8GB plan can be had for $14.40/month rather than $18/month using the code SAVEON18.



Again, the catch across all three of these deals is that you're only going to get the discounted rate for the first six months. After that, the pricing reverts to normal. Of course, since all three plans are no-contracts, you are free to leave at any time.



Click here to take advantage of the deal while it lasts.

