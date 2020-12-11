How to get your out-of-warranty iPhone 11 display fixed for free

Apple has launched a new repair program

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: IDG

The iPhone 11 is still a fantastic phone, so we understand if you’re going to hold onto it for a little longer. And now you have a little extra peace of mind: Apple as launched a new repair program that will effectively extend the warranty of your display by an extra year.

The iPhone 11 Display Module Replacement Program for Touch Issue covers iPhone 11 models manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020 and covers displays that “may stop responding to touch due to an issue with the display module.” The issue does not extend to the Pro models.

Apple has launched a support site that includes a serial number checker to see if your phone is one of the affected devices. If it’s eligible, you can contact Apple to get the display fixed for free via one of the following methods:

Additionally, if you already paid to repair your iPhone 11, Apple will refund the cost if it falls under this issue.

Apple warns as usual that if there is other damage to your phone that affects the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, there may be a cost associated with the repair. Otherwise, it’ll cost you nothing to get your iPhone 11 back in working order. The program is worldwide, but Apple says it “may restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase.”

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Cool Tech

Bang and Olufsen Beosound Stage - Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Learn more >

Toys for Boys

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Learn more >

Nakamichi Delta 100 3-Way Hi Fi Speaker System

Learn more >

ASUS ROG, ACRONYM partner for Special Edition Zephyrus G14

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for Nintendo Switch

Learn more >

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean 9000 Toothbrush

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

SunnyBunny Snowflakes 20 LED Solar Powered Fairy String

Learn more >

Teac 7 inch Swivel Screen Portable DVD Player

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?