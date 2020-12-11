If you like the M1 MacBooks, you’ll love what’s reportedly coming next

A new report outlines Apple’s plans for the M1 chip and it could top out at a staggering 32 high-performance cores.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Apple

Apple’s new M1-powered MacBooks have made a whole lot of noise in the industry since their launch just a month ago, but according to a new rumor, we’ve just scratched the surface of what Apple’s new silicon can do. Bloomberg reports that Apple is hard at work on the chips that will power the next round of M1 Macs and the top-of-the-line silicon could have as many as 32 high-performance cores.

That’s quite a step up from the current M1 chip, which has four high-performance cores and still outperforms nearly every Mac that came before it. The high-end chip is reportedly targeted for the launch of “a new half-sized Mac Pro” in 2022. Apple sells the current Mac Pro with a 28-core Xeon processor for $12,999.

On the consumer side, Apple is working on new chip designs with “as many as 16 power cores and four efficiency cores,” according to the report. Apple is expected to release new iMacs—possible with a radical new design—as well as a 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros in 2021. Bloomberg says the new chip might vary between models, “with only eight or 12 of the high-performance cores enabled depending on production.”

On the graphics side, Apple is testing 16-core and 32-core GPUs, a huge bump from the 7- and 8-core GPUs offered in the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, respectively. For the higher-end Macs, Apple is reportedly testing variants with 64 and 128 dedicated cores, which could rival the latest cards from Nvidia and AMD.

Sources told the publication that “Apple could still choose to hold back these chips in favor of lesser versions for next year’s Macs.” But even so, they will likely be much faster than the Intel models they're replacing.

Bloomberg also notes that the M1 chip inside the new MacBooks “is a variation of a new iPad processor destined to be included in a new iPad Pro arriving next year.” That could mark a break from the A-series chips that it currently uses and create further separation between the Pro and non-Pro lines.

A big question about the new machines is the amount of RAM the new chips will support. The current M1 Macs top off at 16GB of RAM, while Apple's Mac Pro goes all the way up 1.5TB of RAM for an eye-watering $25,000. The higher-end machines will certainly support higher limits, but it's highly unlikely that Apple will offer anything close to that. Assuming the new chips use the same unified RAM as the first M1 Macs, the Mac Pro won't need nearly as much memory as its Intel-based predecessor.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags rumors

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Cool Tech

Bang and Olufsen Beosound Stage - Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Learn more >

Toys for Boys

ASUS ROG, ACRONYM partner for Special Edition Zephyrus G14

Learn more >

Nakamichi Delta 100 3-Way Hi Fi Speaker System

Learn more >

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for Nintendo Switch

Learn more >

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean 9000 Toothbrush

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Teac 7 inch Swivel Screen Portable DVD Player

Learn more >

SunnyBunny Snowflakes 20 LED Solar Powered Fairy String

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?