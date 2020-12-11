Adobe Lightroom update adds support for Apple silicon and ProRAW

One of the most important apps for professional photographers is now up to date with Apple’s latest offerings.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Apple

When Apple introduced its first Macs with Apple silicon—the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini with the M1 processor—it promised that most of the apps we rely on today would run fine with its Rosetta2 translation feature. More importantly, the company claimed that critical third-party apps would quickly be updated to run natively on Apple silicon.

One of the first such apps was to be Lightroom, with an update promised by the end of the year. (Photoshop would follow early in 2021.) Today that day has come, as Adobe has updated Lightroom with support for Apple silicon. That means it runs on the new M1-based Macs without the Rosetta translation layer, and will similarly support future Macs with Apple’s own processors.

In a blog post, Adobe said it is “getting started on desktop Arm / Apple M1,” and will “continue to optimize for Arm and M1 in subsequent releases.” Note that Lightroom Classic has not yet been updated and will continue to run under Rosetta2 translation, though Adobe promises and update in the future.

That’s not all. Lightroom also supports the new ProRAW image format coming to iPhone 12 Pro with the iOS 14.3 update. ProRAW is also supported in a new update to CameraRAW, so it’ll work with Photoshop and other Adobe programs.

You can download the updated Lightroom directly from Adobe or through the Mac App Store.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags lightroom

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Jason Cross

Jason Cross

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Cool Tech

Bang and Olufsen Beosound Stage - Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Learn more >

Toys for Boys

Nakamichi Delta 100 3-Way Hi Fi Speaker System

Learn more >

ASUS ROG, ACRONYM partner for Special Edition Zephyrus G14

Learn more >

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for Nintendo Switch

Learn more >

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean 9000 Toothbrush

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Teac 7 inch Swivel Screen Portable DVD Player

Learn more >

SunnyBunny Snowflakes 20 LED Solar Powered Fairy String

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?