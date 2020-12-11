New high-speed graphics card from AMD

Radeon RX 6900 XT clocks in at 2.8GHz and above

(PC World) on

Credit: AMD

AMD has launched the fastest graphics card it has ever developed, the Radeon RX 6900 XT

The company says it was designed and optimised for enthusiast gamers to deliver powerhouse 4K gaming performance and incredible overclocking capabilities for the most demanding users. 

Powered by AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, the Radeon RX 6900 XT has 80 enhanced compute units, 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and clock speeds beyond 2.8 GHz.  

Key features include:

  • AMD RDNA 2 Gaming Architecture: Engineered to power the next-generation of PC desktop, laptop, console and mobile gaming, RDNA 2 offers numerous benefits to gamers including twice the overall performance and 54 per cent better performance-per-watt compared to first-generation RDNA architecture on the 7nm process node.
  • Smart Access Memory (SAM): When pairing Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards with AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors and AMD B550 or X570 motherboards, SAM allows AMD Ryzen processors to directly access high-speed GDDR6 graphics memory, accelerating CPU processing and increasing performance in select titles. 
  • AMD Infinity Cache: A high-performance, last-level data cache suitable for 4K and 1440p gaming with the highest level of detail enabled. 128 MB of on-die cache dramatically reduces latency and power consumption, delivering higher overall gaming performance than traditional architectural designs.
  • DirectX Raytracing (DXR): Adding a high performance, fixed-function Ray Accelerator engine to each compute unit, AMD RDNA 2-based graphics cards are optimised to deliver real-time lighting, shadow and reflection realism with DXR. When paired with AMD FidelityFX, which enables hybrid rendering, developers can combine rasterized and ray-traced effects to ensure an optimal combination of image quality and performance.

The Radeon RX 6900 XT is available from global retailers and on AMD.com. RRP:  AU$1,599 and NZ$1,739.   

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags AMD

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

By Mike Gee

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Cool Tech

Bang and Olufsen Beosound Stage - Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Learn more >

Toys for Boys

ASUS ROG, ACRONYM partner for Special Edition Zephyrus G14

Learn more >

Nakamichi Delta 100 3-Way Hi Fi Speaker System

Learn more >

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean 9000 Toothbrush

Learn more >

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for Nintendo Switch

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Teac 7 inch Swivel Screen Portable DVD Player

Learn more >

SunnyBunny Snowflakes 20 LED Solar Powered Fairy String

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?