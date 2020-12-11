You can still get AirPods Max delivered by Christmas if you act fast

Silver and space gray are still in stock at Target and Best Buy.

Credit: Apple

You might have heard that the new AirPods Max studio-style headphones that launched yesterday are out of stock until the spring and fetching insane prices on eBay, but if you missed out, we’ve got some good news for you. Target and Best Buy still have stock of the AirPods Max in space gray or silver for delivery on December 15, but you need to act fast.

All of the other colors are sold out and likely will be for some time, but here are the links to the models they do have:

AirPods Max in Silver (Target)Remove non-product link

AirPods Max in Space Gray (Target)Remove non-product link

AirPods Max in Silver (Best Buy)Remove non-product link

AirPods Max in Space Gray (Best Buy)Remove non-product link

We don’t know much about the AirPods Max other than what Apple’s told us, but they’re definitely expensive. If you can swing the $549 price tag, though, you shouldn’t waste time since the remaining stock probably won’t last very long.