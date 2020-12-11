PCWorld's December Digital Magazine: Is the MacBook Air really faster than 98% of PC laptops?

In the December issue

In the December issue of PCWorld, find out if the MacBook Air is really faster than 98% of PC laptops. We also review the Ryzen 5000, the best consumer CPU ever. Find out if you should upgrade. Plus, our editor picks the best games of this console generation.

Other highlights include:

  • News: How Google's new policy affects your free storage in Photos and Drive. Plus, why Microsoft has blocked hundreds of sites in Internet Explorer
  • Asus ZenBook Flip 13 review: A beautiful OLED laptop with one thing missing
  • Acer Nitro 5 review: This budget gaming laptop keeps getting better
  • LG Ultra PC 17 review: A big, lightweight laptop with graphics pep
  • Google Pixel 4a 5G review: Stuck in the middle
  • Xbox Series X (and xCloud): How they saved me from buying a gaming PC
  • Here's How: Can you build a PS5 or Xbox Series X PC for $800?

Video highlights

Watch: Apple announced three new Macs last month, and of course we have to size up the competition. The company has made its own M1 chip (though it still has Intel chips in other products), and it makes some lofty performance claims. Testing will tell!

Read your issues on PC or Mac

You can now read any issues as part of your subscription through a browser on Mac or PC. Simply go to this link. Click on the icon in the upper right (a box with an arrow in it). Existing app users should click on ‘Already have an account?’ below the sign up form and then log in there with your PCWorld digital magazine app credentials. From there you will have access to all issues that are part of your subscription. Visit using a Chrome browser and you can download our PCWorld desktop reader for offline (or large-screen) reading.

