Apple updates macOS Big Sur to version 11.1

Apple on Monday release an update to macOS Big Sur. Version 11.4 has a lot of new features and bug fixes. Here are the release notes:

macOS Big Sur 11.1 introduces support for AirPods Max, TV app enhancements, Apple News widgets, and privacy information on the App Store. This release also includes bug fixes for your Mac. AirPods Max Support for AirPods Max, new over-ear headphones

High fidelity audio for rich sound

Adaptive EQ adapts sound in real time to the personal fit of ear cushions

Active Noise Cancellation to block out environmental noise

Transparency mode to hear the environment around you

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a theater-like listening experience Apple TV An all-new Apple TV+ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies

Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre and see recent searches and suggestions as you type

Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports Apple News Apple News widgets are now available in Notification Center App Store New privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices

In-game dashboard within Arcade games recommends new Arcade games to play iPhone and iPad apps on Macs with M1 New window options for iPhone and iPad apps let you switch between landscape and portrait orientations or expand a window to fill the entire screen Photos Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app Safari Ecosia search engine option in Safari Air Quality Available in Maps and Siri for locations in China mainland

Health recommendations are provided in Siri for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico at certain air quality levels This release also addresses the following issues: QuickTime Player might quit when opening a movie with a timecode track after upgrading from macOS Catalina

Bluetooth connection status was not displayed in Control Center

Reliability of unlocking your Mac automatically with your Apple Watch

Trackpad scrolling speed may be faster than expected on MacBook Pro models

LG UltraFine 5K Display may incorrectly display at 4K resolution on Macs with M1

Apple also has details on the security fixes in this update.

How to install macOS Big Sur 11.1

Before you install the update, you should back up you Mac. This could come in handy in case you find that the update gives your Macs problems and you need to restore your data.

When you are ready to install the update, go to System Preferences and click on Software Update. The installation will take several minutes and requires your Mac to restart.