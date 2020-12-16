Who should buy the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT?

Our short video tells you everything you need to know.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Brad Chacos/IDG

The launch of AMD’s Radeon RX 6900 XT marks the seventh new graphics card to hit streets in the last three months—making for a densely packed field of competition in the ultra high-end.

That crowd is what puts AMD’s top card in a difficult spot, which we summarize in the video above. Our exhaustive review dives deep into the details, but for the TLDR folks, we lay out in a more brief eight minutes why the $1,500 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090, $700 Nvidia GeForce 3080, and $650 Radeon RX 6800 XT are more compelling than this new hero GPU. In addition to outlining the conundrum that the 6900 XT faces in the market, we cover performance benchmarks, including with AMD’s Smart Access Memory switched on, as well as for ray-tracing, along with our observations regarding noise, power draw, and temperatures. You’ll get all the important information needed.

Still want more info after watching the video, yet lack time to read the full written review? Round out your 6900 XT knowledge by checking out our ultrawide benchmarks and peeking at #5 in our list of the top 5 things you need to know about the card, which discusses the potential of the upcoming partner card versions of 6900 XT. You may also want to read up on to how to better tune the 6900 XT for playing Cyberpunk 2077, since you can’t rely on an AMD form of DLSS to help boost your frame rates. (Let’s be honest: That’s really the game that most everyone’s gotten a new graphics card for.)

Alaina Yee

PC World (US online)
