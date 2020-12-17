You’ll soon be able to watch Apple TV+ with the new Google Chromecast

One more way to watch 'The Morning Show' and 'Ted Lasso'

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Ben Patterson / IDG

Barely a week after Google announced that Apple Music was now available as a default service on Google and Nest speakers, another Apple service has crossed over into unchartered waters. Beginning next year, the Apple TV app will be available on the new Chromecast with Google TV devices, the companies announced Wednesday.

The Apple TV app will work on the latest Chromecast devices that include the new Google TV interface and “even more devices powered by Android TV OS in the future” in the future. That opens the door to Apple TV+ bring supported on Sony and Hisense TVs as well as Nvidia’s Shield boxes.

The announcement is fairly monumental for both companies. Chromecast with Google TV will now be one of the few devices to support all of the major streaming services, and Apple TV+ is one of the few streaming services to be available on every major device, including Roku and Amazon Fire TV. That’s a surprising milestone given Apple’s usual reluctance to expand outside of its own ecosystem, but Apple has embarked on a major push to get Apple TV+ on as many screens as possible.

Google says you’ll see Apple Originals in your personalized recommendations and search results and also be able to save Apple TV+ shows to your Watchlist. Apple TV+ offers dozens of shows with many more on the way and requires a paid subscription that starts at $5 a month.

It’s unclear whether an Apple TV app could eventually make its way to Android phones, but it certainly seems likely. Apple already offers an Apple Music app in the Google Play Store but as it stands you need to use a web browser to watch Apple TV+ on anything but an iPhone. You can, however, stream Apple TV shows from the Chrome browser to a Chromecast device using any Android phone.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Cool Tech

Bang and Olufsen Beosound Stage - Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Learn more >

Toys for Boys

Nakamichi Delta 100 3-Way Hi Fi Speaker System

Learn more >

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Learn more >

ASUS ROG, ACRONYM partner for Special Edition Zephyrus G14

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean 9000 Toothbrush

Learn more >

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for Nintendo Switch

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Teac 7 inch Swivel Screen Portable DVD Player

Learn more >

SunnyBunny Snowflakes 20 LED Solar Powered Fairy String

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?