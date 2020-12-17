iOS 14.4: Apple releases the first beta

Apple's not done with iOS 14 yet!

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Apple

Just two days after releasing iOS 14.3 with several significant new features like ProRAW photos and Fitness+, Apple is starting the beta testing process for iOS 14.4. Since this is a full point-release number than a minor one (e.g. iOS 14.3.1), we expect there to be some user-facing changes present.

Apple has released the first developer beta; the public beta typically follows within a day or so.

What’s new in iOS 14.4

We don’t yet know what new features we can expect in iOS 14.4. As the community of beta testers discovers significant changes, we’ll update this article with more information.

How to get the iOS 14.4 beta

Registered developers can download the beta profile to their iPhone or iPad by going to developer.apple.com/download on the device upon which they wish to run the beta. Sign in there, download the beta profile, and enable it in Settings > General > Profile. You’ll have to restart your iPhone or iPad, and then open Settings > Software Update to download and install the new version of iOS.

If you’re not a developer and wish to participate in the public beta test, go to beta.apple.com on the iPhone or iPad you wish to run the beta on. Tap Sign Up to sign in with your Apple ID and follow the instructions to download the beta profile.

You’ll need to make sure it’s enabled by going to Settings > General > Profile and tapping on the beta profile, then making sure it’s enabled. Then reset your device, and download the latest beta by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Tags iOS 14

Jason Cross

Jason Cross

Macworld.com
