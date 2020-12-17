Macworld's January digital magazine: Let the Mac revolution begin!

The best content from Macworld wrapped up in our digital magazine.

Every day, Macworld brings you the essential daily news and other info about all things Apple. But staying on top of that torrent of information can be a constant challenge. One solution: the Macworld digital magazine.

In the January issue

The Mac’s move to Apple silicon has begun. In the January issue we have reviews of the M1 MacBook Air, M1 MacBook Pro, and M1 Mac mini. Find out everything you need to keep in mind when buying an M1 Mac. Plus, we review the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Also in this month’s issue:

• MacUser: With M1 Macs, memory just isn't what it used to be. Plus, how to quickly move everything from your old Intel Mac to your new M1 MacBook

• MacUser Reviews: Belkin SurgePlus USB Wall Mount surge protector, OWC Envoy Pro EX USB-C SSD

• iOS Central: MagSafe myths debunked, how to share your iPhone's hotspot, plus how to use your iPhone as a webcam

• iOS Central Reviews: iPhone 12 Pro Max, Air Display 3

• Working Mac: How to use a new monitor with an old Mac. Plus, why your old monitor might look blurry

• Playlist: Reviews of the Anker Soundcore Rave Neo, Cambridge Audio CXN (v2) network audio streamer, and Atlantic Technology FS-HR280 headphones

• Mac 911: How to make sure the Play / Pause button works on your Mac, remove photos of certain people from your Photos library

Read your issues on Mac or PC

You can read any issues as part of your subscription through a browser on Mac or PC. Simply go to this link. Click on the icon in the upper right (a box with an arrow in it). Existing app users should click on ‘Already have an account?’ below the sign up form and then log in there with your Macworld digital magazine app credentials. From there you will have access to all issues that are part of your subscription. If you visit the link with a Chrome browser, you can download the Macworld desktop reader app for reading offline, or on a larger screen.

Take note

Check out the responsive view on our platform. While in the issue, swipe to an article page (for example, MacUser), tap the screen to reveal the app menu, go to the bottom menu, and tap the text icon (bottom right). To go back to PDF view, tap the PDF icon in the same location.

You’ll need your email and subscription password to access your issues on the new platform. If you haven’t created a password for your subscription, follow the steps below.

To set up your account with a password for the Macworld digital magazine

While connected to Wi-Fi, go to the Macworld app on your device. Tap the 'Account' icon in the bottom right. upper left menu > My Account.

If you're a Digital Subscriber: Tap the 'Sign In' option. Tap the 'Sign Up' button. Enter your email address and create a password. Keep your password somewhere safe. Tap the 'Continue' button. Go to 'Library' tab. Enjoy!

If you've subscribed from within the app (in-app purchase): Tap 'Restore Purchases'. Tap 'Restore'. Go to the 'Library' tab. Download your prior pruchases Enjoy!



From a desktop, go to macworld.com/customer_service to create a password for your subscription.

Should you need assistance, please email us at support@macworld.zendesk.com, and we’ll be happy to help you.

Please update to the latest version of our app in the App Store.

How to subscribe

Sign up for our digital magazine. Existing subscribers can log in to access to their issues.

Our magazine can also be found through a variety of other digital newsstands such as Apple News+, Google Play, Kindle and Nook.