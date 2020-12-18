The Epic Games Store kicks off 15 days of free games with Cities: Skylines

Epic's handing out 'limitless' $10 Epic Coupons, too

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Epic Games

Bells are ringing, snow is flying, and the Epic Games Store’s already generous gift-giving is going into overdrive. The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2020 kicked off on Thursday, December 17. You can find deep discounts on most of the store’s catalog, of course, but Epic’s throwing in some mighty enticing doorbusters to coax you into its virtual aisles, giving away a free game each day for 15 straight days.

Epic’s aggressive freebies have lured hordes of gamers to The Store That Fortnite Built. The Epic Games Store gives away one or two games for free every week, and they’re of surprisingly high quality. Last year, Epic gave away games for 12 days for its holiday sale, and the company actually earned recognition from our Full Nerd podcast as the unorthodox winner of “Best PC accessory” in 2019. Hey, it’s hard to argue with free games.

The freebies begins with a bang, too. Thursday’s giveaway is Cities: Skylines, the best city builder around. We called it “The SimCity you were looking for” when we reviewed it in 2015, and it remains the standard of excellence for the genre to this day. A big part of its appeal comes from the active modding community, however, and it’s important to note that this Epic-based version of the game can’t tap into the Steam Workshop. Still, the base game remains very much worth your time. It landed Cities: Skylines on our list of the best PC games of 2015.

Epic’s Holiday Sale giveaways swap out daily at 11 a.m. Eastern, so act fast if you want to claim a game, and keep coming back to see what’s new.

epic coupon Epic Games

Better yet, claiming a free game grants you an Epic Coupon, good for $10 off any game over $14.99 in the store. (You can also click the Get my Epic Coupon button on this page to snag it.) That knocks the already steep sale price of many games down even further. You can get the fantastic Star Wars: Squadrons for a mere $14 after applying the Epic Coupon to its Holiday Sale discount, for example, or simply knock $10 off the price of Cyberpunk 2077. And when you buy a game, Epic will toss yet another coupon your way—the company says they’re “limitless.”

Steam’s annual Winter Sale is expected to start next week, but between $10 coupons and a barrage of free games, the Epic Games Store is making a strong case for why you should spend your time at its holiday sale instead.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Brad Chacos

Brad Chacos

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Cool Tech

Bang and Olufsen Beosound Stage - Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Learn more >

Toys for Boys

Nakamichi Delta 100 3-Way Hi Fi Speaker System

Learn more >

ASUS ROG, ACRONYM partner for Special Edition Zephyrus G14

Learn more >

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean 9000 Toothbrush

Learn more >

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for Nintendo Switch

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Teac 7 inch Swivel Screen Portable DVD Player

Learn more >

SunnyBunny Snowflakes 20 LED Solar Powered Fairy String

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?