Dell's Boxing Day tech sales have started early this year

Dell's online storefront is already boasting some pretty significant bargains ahead of the usual end of year clearance sales, knocking up to 40% off the asking price of select laptops, monitors, accessories and gaming PCs.
The general rules of online tech sales apply here. The more expensive a product is to begin with, the more you're gonna be saving and be sure to hit up the clearance section for the most savings.
With the majority of these discounts set to expire on the 31st of December 2020, some of the hardware on offer here includes:
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 for $644 rather than the usual $1199
- Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop for $979 rather than the usual $1499
- Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 Laptop for $1566 instead of the usual $2848
- Dell G7 17 Gaming Laptop for $2098 rather than $2998
- Dell XPS 13 for $1999 down from $2499
- Dell 27-inch IPS gaming monitor for $559 rather than $799 (this deal ends of the 24th of December)
- Dell G5 15 SE gaming laptop down to $1678 from $2098
- Dell G5 Gaming Desktop for $2448 rather than $3498
These deals expire on the 31st of December, 2020.