Zoom update for Apple silicon Macs now available

App for virtual meeting now runs natively on the M1 SoC.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Zoom Video Communications

The holidays are upon us, and with that comes gatherings of friends and family—usually. In this time of COVID-19, in-person gatherings with people outside of your immediate circle are discouraged. After all, it is the season of giving, but no one wants to give anyone the virus.

zoom get info apple silicon Apple

Zoom is now available for Apple silicon. It’s not a Universal app, and if you download the Apple silicon version to an Intel Mac, the icon. will have a slash through it, indicating that it won’t run.

That doesn’t mean you can’t get together—virtual meetings are the next best thing, and apps like Zoom help make that happen. Zoom happens to have a holiday gift for its users: owners of M1 Macs can now run a version of Zoom that has “better support” for Apple silicon. So if you just bought a M1 Mac or you get one as a gift the season (lucky you!), be sure to download the version made for Apple silicon here.

Important note: This version of Zoom is specifically written for Apple silicon. It is not a Universal app that can run on Intel processors, too. The version for Intel is available here. If you download the Apple silicon version on an Intel Mac, the app with have a slash through it.

According to the company’s release notes, Zoom has several other new and chanced features for macOS, such as cloud contact integration for chat/call features, enhanced nonverbal feedback and reactions, the ability to access poll results live during a meeting instead of after, and bug fixes.

Roman Loyola

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
